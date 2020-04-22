Published Author

“I wrote a love letter so long we had to make it a book! Happy Valentines Day you guys,” Burton wrote via Instagram on February 14, 2020, announcing her book, The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm. “Our official release date is May 5th, just in time for Mother’s Day! (Which also happens to be the anniversary of when JD and I met. Kismet.)” The actress then thanked her No. 1 fan, her husband, for his support during the writing process.

“The biggest thank you of all goes to my forever Valentine, @jeffreydeanmorgan,” she continued. “This farm has seen us through so many ups and downs. Births and losses. Even just this week, we mourned our sweet Snowball together. Being your teammate makes all the unexpected turns manageable. You have given me a life worth writing about, and I love you. Plain and simple. I love you.”