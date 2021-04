Scene Partner

“Days away from ‘Here’s Negan’ another little sneak peek of @hilarieburton and myself having fun on camera. Working with her on this? Probably the highlight of my career. I sure know how lucky I am,” Morgan captioned a series of photos from his wife’s appearance on The Walking Dead in March 2021 ahead of the April 4 episode. Burton also commented on working with her man, tweeting, “Best gig of my life. @JDMorgan xoxoxo.”