So Proud

“He may play a devilishly handsome bad guy on TV, but everyone knows @jeffreydeanmorgan is a sweetheart! I’m gonna take this moment to brag on my husband because I think he deserves ALL the awards. All of em. Hell, give him the Heisman. An MTV VMA. A Kentucky Derby wreath,” Burton captioned a photo of her husband in April 2021, noting that he makes his job on The Walking Dead look “effortless” although it’s not at all. “He can easily shift between Denny charm, and Ike Evans moral confusion and Negan bravado. He’s not afraid to cry AND kick someone’s ass all in the same project. He can deliver a 20page monologue, give it endless layers and make it look easy! That’s some #ianmcshane on #deadwood level fun!”

She also complimented his role as a father in her post. “No one will ever know the work he puts into his roles at home, cause talking about ‘the craft’ is corny and he’d rather just show up on set and know his shit. Walk the walk,” the author continued. “But as his biggest fan, I want folks to know and appreciate that he does all his prep work with a toddler attached to him like a barnacle, and a tween boy asking him a million questions and a nagging wife who wants to know what he wants for dinner and if he’s checked the mail.”