The Most Memorable Moments

Along with their two kids, the actress wished the Supernatural alum a happy birthday with a sweet video in April 2019. “It’s @jeffreydeanmorgan Day!!!!! Happy Birthday, my sweet. It’s #earthday, but you’re our whole wide world!” Burton captioned the clip via Instagram. “You give and you give and you give. And it would be impossible to even come close to repaying you.”

Burton then compiled “a list of all the great memories” Morgan gives “everyone else.”

“Some recent personal favorites of mine, – the dozens of dolphins following our little family along the beach. – how excited you get every time you cook a turkey – walking late night through the Village. Arm in arm,” she gushed. “Discovering our favorite sandwich – Fang – that damn Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens. You make the mundane into memorable moments.”

Burton concluded: “Y’all post your @jeffreydeanmorgan memories below. I love you, Mister. Here’s to another year of adventure. Xoxoxoxoox.”