2018

The twosome bought Mischief Farm in upstate New York after living in the area for years. The 100-acre space is home to cattle, miniature donkeys, dogs, chickens, ducks and alpacas. “On our very first date, we asked one another, ‘What do you want for the future?’ We both answered, ‘To live and raise a family on a farm,’” Burton and Morgan wrote on their farm’s official website. “The joy we have found in this lifestyle of hard work and chores and mountains of manure is something we wish for everyone. If you’re visiting us here at the virtual farm, our hope is that you too will declare what you want for your own future and take the risks necessary to see it happen.”