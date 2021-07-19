Love Lives

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Relationship Timeline: From Hollywood Stars to Farm Owners

By
April 2010 Hilarie Burton Jeffrey Dean Morgan Relationship Timeline
 Shutterstock
14
2 / 14
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

April 2010

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Morgan’s film The Losers.

Back to top