April 2020

The actors teamed up to host AMC’s Friday Night In With the Morgans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “My husband pitched the show without even telling me. I think he saw me trying to maintain a healthy household for two little kids while also watching the news at night and becoming completely overwhelmed,” Burton told Architectural Digest in May 2020. “We want this half hour to be a lighthearted but sensitive space where people can go after a long week. It’s also nice for us because it’s the one hour out of the week that we get to be together. It feels nice to keep our AMC crew working, and it’s also good because we’ve been profiling the efforts that people across the country are making, including small business owners, farmers, and doctors. This idea of supporting as many people as possible was an important element to me.”