Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Relationship Timeline

April 2022

The couple launched their alcohol brand, MF Libations, on Morgan’s 56th birthday. Burton shared a video of the inception of the company via social media before gushing over her husband on his special day.

“Jeffrey, you believed in mischief from day one. From the town square in Santa Fe to trick or treating in the Garden District of New Orleans, to the beaches of Miami, and the cobblestone streets of Spain …. you have made life a massive adventure,” she wrote. “And home is wherever we are all together. But the farm, and the sanctuary you’ve built there … that’s the thing I’m proudest of. So happy to be bottling that feeling with you and sharing it. Happiest Birthday babe.”