The duo announced via social media that they had teamed up to create Mischief Farms Libations, an alcohol brand that features whiskey and gin.

“My husband and I, we like classics — I’m wearing the same leather coat that I bought 12 years ago,” Burton told Bustle at the time, commenting on the premise of the brand. “We want things that are evergreen in our business, so coming with two liquors that we feel really proud of, that’s fun for us.”

She said of the name, which is also the moniker of their family farm, “Mischief is the fountain of youth. We have a sense of boldness when we’re young that gets beat out of us with taxes and all the grown-up s–t we have to do. We like to maintain a sense of curiosity about what we work on, so with these liquor flavors too, we’re like, ‘We don’t want to just do typical stuff that everybody else is doing.’”