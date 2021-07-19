December 2019

“Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was gonna live or give birth and despite the bravado I may have projected, I was scared,” Burton wrote via Instagram while reflecting on the past decade with Morgan. “My whole life I’d thought I would follow the same path as everyone I’d grown up around. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have kids. But the path didn’t unfold that way at all.”

She explained that 2019 was “incredibly good to our family” and that the wedding she thought she wanted at age 26 was “made so much sweeter by waiting.” The actress gave her husband a shout-out, adding, “My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has evolved into something so much deeper and golden. Our children participated and were at our sides for all of it. It was the celebration of an entire decade. As I see all the year in review posts today, my entire year – my entire decade really – can be summed up in that one day.”