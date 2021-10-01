September 2021

Burton shared a “husband appreciation post” via Instagram to thank Morgan for all his support as she wrapped her true crime series It Couldn’t Happen Here.

“In the last few years, I’ve changed up jobs quite a bit. Producing. Writing. Podcasting. Every once in a while an acting job sparks my interest. And on top of that I’m creating chaos around the property, renovating rooms and adding to the garden and making a general mess,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.. “My husband @jeffreydeanmorgan has supported every bit of it.”

She continued, “He has supported me so thoroughly in this new chapter – from conception of the series, to filming, to releasing it out into the world. So I want to say thank you to the person who picks up the slack so I can disappear into work, and makes me feel capable of trying new things. You’re a catch. 💖”