Christmas Movies

It’s no secret Hilarie loves working on Christmas movies now, but she was hesitant at first — until her friends, Julie and Paul Rudd, convinced her to, as their kids were friends. “When I told them I couldn’t do it, I thought they were going to climb over the table, snatch my phone, and accept the offer for me,” she writes. “Paul said, ‘I dare you to do.’”

Plus, she realized that it made sense with her schedule and the script was respectful to women. “In this odd little holiday genre, I unexpectedly found my power-woman roles. I had control in casting and script changes and how my character looked and dressed. This was a revelation,” she pens. “My feminist manifesto came in the form of an elf costume.”