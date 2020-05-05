Fertility Battle

When Hilaire decided she wanted to start trying for a second child, Jeffrey wasn’t as on board, telling her that Gus was a “miracle baby” since she always knew she’d struggle to get pregnant. In turn, she felt “rejected” because they had agreed to having more kids before. “I wanted to be pregnant again. I loved feeling like my body was a science experiment, and choosing natural childbirth had given me a lot of confidence. That was really empowering,” she writes. “Not to mention, I found something I was good at, and it seems crazy to do it only once.”

When he later decided he wanted another baby, they tried for a year and considered doing fertility treatments. They also were scheduling their sex and it wasn’t good for their relationship. “It wasn’t very romantic, and understandably, Jeff became resistant to the whole situation. He felt like cattle and retreated. For my part, I felt like I’d earned the right to have another baby,” she says. “It was my body. The least he could do was put out. … Jeff wanted me to wine and dine him. He wanted to go on a date. He is a narrative-oriented person, and the narrative of peeing on a stick and fishing to have sex was not attractive to him. He wanted another beautiful story, like how we had lucked into Gus’s pregnancy. He’d feel used and wouldn’t respond to me, and then I’d feel hurt and rejected. It was a vicious, unhappy cycle. Every single month felt like a tiny funeral.”