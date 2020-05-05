Friendship With Bill Paxton

Jeffrey and Bill Paxton worked on a movie in Durango, Colorado, and they became close friends. The couple’s son Gus even called him Uncle Bill and was so excited to watch Titanic.

“I texted Bill: ‘I’m watching Titanic with Gus for the first time and he’s f—king obsessed. You’re the coolest person in his book right now.’ Gus watched the movie every day from then on. We fast-forwarded through the sexy parts; then he wanted to watch it three times a day forever, so I thought, dammit, if Jack and Rose are his first window into romance, that’s fine. I hope he lives up to that standard: he’ll like brassy chicks.”

The next week, the family received a package from Paxton, who had sent Gus a copy of the journal filled with drawings and entries from when he went down in a submarine to see the actual shipwreck. “The kid walked around telling everyone, ‘I’m friends with the guy who found the Titanic,’” she reveals.

Shortly after suffering her third miscarriage, she learned of Paxton’s death and had to tell Jeffrey over the phone, who was at a convention.

“Bill was a guy who lived life right. He adored this wife. He delighted in his children. He loved his industry,” Hilarie recalls. “He spread joy with such ease.” Years later, Hilarie and Jeffrey named one of their donkeys Paxton.