One Tree Hill

“The trajectory of my life changed in 2007. At the time, I was working on One Tree Hill and feeling a bit lost,” she recalls. “I worked hard all day, then went out and sang karaoke in bars with my friends till closing, then got up early the next day and worked again. … I was a miserable girl. My whole life had been an ambitious climb to become a working actor and I’d done it. So why was I so damn disappointed?”

After the 2003 Affleck video resurfaced online, she wondered when the Mark Schwahn claims would surface. “I was the loudest and rough around the edges, and I feigned an ‘I don’t give a s—t ‘ attitude. But in the end, I was a young girl who wanted approval and was assaulted anyway,” she reveals. “I never tried to tell the truth to the media after I left One Tree Hill because I believed it was a lost cause. And I was a coward. I had walked away from jobs I loved just to remove myself from toxic situations. I stopped auditioning. I abandoned my childhood dreams of being an actress because playing the game was simply not worth it to me.”

Hilarie was also “weary of being labeled a troublemaker” after the Affleck story.

“Mark could be incredibly malicious, and I was afraid to be the one to strike first,” she says. However, once writer Audrey Wauchope began tweeting about it, they all banned together and wrote a letter for Variety. “He was put on probation,” she recalls, noting that they needed “gory details” for it to go further. With that, she and other women agreed to tell the full story — she recounted it all to Variety in a five-hour phone call.

“Worse had happened to other women. When he tried to follow up with some of the others, they were reprimanded by their management firms, their publicists and their agents and told that doing this was career suicide,” Hilarie explains. “I looked around at my life and thought, If I never work on another show or film, I’ll be okay. Mischief Farm was in the middle of its full autumn display, similar to the way it had looked when we’d seen it for the first time. This is real, I thought. This is who I am.” Ultimately, Schwahn was fired from E!’s The Royals and the show was later canceled.