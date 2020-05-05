Ups and Downs

Hilarie and Jeffrey also had some struggles throughout their relationship, especially after having their child so quickly and moving in together while he was away working. “I felt like Jeff was scared to be alone with me. Sometimes I was afraid he just wasn’t that into me. We’d known each other for only a year. Even when he wasn’t working, he busied himself at home,” she writes. “He hadn’t lived with a woman for a long time, and I’m a handful. That’s not a mystery to me.”