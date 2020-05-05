News

Hilarie Burton Gets Real About Fertility Struggles, ‘One Tree Hill’ Exit and More in ‘The Rural Diaries’

By
Hilarie Burton Jeffrey Dean Morgan wedding planning and cancelling
 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11

Wedding Planning — and Canceling

Although the pair didn’t officially get married until 2019, they had planned a destination wedding in St. Maarten for January 2018. However, in June 2017, she got pregnant again and was officially expecting a daughter. Since she was due in February and the Zika virus hit the Caribbean, she had to call her planner and cancel.

“Jeff said, ‘I’m out a s—t ton of money aren’t I? And all our friends are out thousands of dollars.’ I felt sick about it, but I had to send an email to all our friends,” she recalls. “‘There’s good news and bad news. Good news is we’re having a girl! Bad news is St. Maarten has Zika. We are so grateful that every single one of you was willing to celebrate our wedding with us. Jeff and I will absolutely cover any costs form the resort that won’t be reimbursed.’ I groveled.”

They agreed to go to the island and get married there after the baby arrived, but it was decimated by Hurricane Irma.

The Rural Diaries is available now.

Back to top