Wedding Planning — and Canceling

Although the pair didn’t officially get married until 2019, they had planned a destination wedding in St. Maarten for January 2018. However, in June 2017, she got pregnant again and was officially expecting a daughter. Since she was due in February and the Zika virus hit the Caribbean, she had to call her planner and cancel.

“Jeff said, ‘I’m out a s—t ton of money aren’t I? And all our friends are out thousands of dollars.’ I felt sick about it, but I had to send an email to all our friends,” she recalls. “‘There’s good news and bad news. Good news is we’re having a girl! Bad news is St. Maarten has Zika. We are so grateful that every single one of you was willing to celebrate our wedding with us. Jeff and I will absolutely cover any costs form the resort that won’t be reimbursed.’ I groveled.”

They agreed to go to the island and get married there after the baby arrived, but it was decimated by Hurricane Irma.

