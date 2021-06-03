Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Birthday Beau

“Matthew, My dedications can’t touch yours,” the Younger actress began a sweet tribute to her husband on his 34th birthday in June 2021. “Mostly I just want to say thank you…. For being my best friend. Giving 1000 percent to our kids. Whenever there’s a tiny hint of something going on with me you drop everything to make me feel like it’s valid and important And that feels really nice(I’m a poet, I know🙄). But it’s the humor for me. ..sometimes I don’t even feel worthy of your sophisticated trolls, how lucky I am to be the chosen one. 😊.”

Duff felt lucky to be “forever surprised/ impressed/ and learning” from Koma. “Thank you for being the coziest safest blanket for us to all rest our head. Nobody else I’d rather go through the trenches with bubba. HBD love you papa 🐻 who’s 34!” she gushed. “Oh! And when you sit down and get really serious trying to do Banks’ hair…. I really like that too. Slays right through me 💔.”