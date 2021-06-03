Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2020

“I love this moment so much,” Duff wrote alongside a photo of her and Koma eating on their wedding day, in honor of their one-year anniversary in December 2020. “Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after …. we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up … Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage😕. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️ thank you for being a damn good man.”

The New York native celebrated the special day with his own Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy Anniversary Ba … One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with.” He continued: “When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this … They always say, ‘The first year is the hardest,’ but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery. How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it. Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”