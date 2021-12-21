September 2021

A day before Duff’s 33rd birthday, her husband wrote a sweet tribute that ended with a NSFW message.

“I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you. The easy days and the absolute s–t storms we’re constantly navigating…You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us,” he wrote in his lengthy message. Just in case it was too heartfelt, Koma ended it with a bang: “Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight.”

Duff enjoyed her husband’s sense of humor. “Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?” she commented.