Love Lives

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Enjoy Safari on South African Honeymoon: ‘Doesn’t Get Better Than This’

By
Hilary Duff Matt Koma honeymoon Safari
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
10
11 / 10

All Smiles

The “Clarity” songwriter shared a snap of Duff’s mega-watt smile during their honeymoon. 

Back to top