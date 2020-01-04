Love Lives

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Enjoy Safari on South African Honeymoon: ‘Doesn’t Get Better Than This’

By
Hilary Duff Matt Koma honeymoon Safari
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
10
11 / 10

South African Savanna

Duff gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her and Koma’s “yard.” 

Back to top