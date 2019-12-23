Just Married

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Share Stunning 1st Photos From Their Backyard Wedding

By
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Share Stunning Photos From Their Backyard Wedding
 Courtesy Hilary Duff/Instagram (2)
6
7 / 6

Mini-Me

Duff gave fans a glimpse of the tiny white dress that Banks wore at her parents’ wedding.

Back to top