August 2018

Swank and Schneider changed vows in front of friends and family at a redwood preserve in California, where Mariska Hargitay served as the P.S. I Love You star’s maid of honor. After the ceremony, the newlyweds performed a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers–style tap dance Moby’s “In My Heart” for their guests. “I doubt we completely pulled off the modern-day version of Fred and Ginger, but we had fun, and our family and friends seemed to enjoy it,” Swank told Vogue. “We prepared for it with the stellar and unparalleled Chloe Arnold and shocked ourselves and our guests by not stepping on each other’s toes!”