October 2022

Swank showed off her baby bump while wearing a Halloween shirt on the set of Alaska Daily. “#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣🎃🎃,” the actress wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a spooky tee that read “My Little Pumpkins” emblazoned with two jack-o-lanterns on the stomach.