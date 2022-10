September 2020

The Fatale actress shared a rare photo of Schneider on Instagram sharing pictures from a nature-filled getaway for Labor Day Weekend. “It’s been a long time since we sat down and did nothing. Guess that’s why they created #LaborDay 🙌🏽💫,” Swank wrote at the time, alongside a selfie she took with her beloved dogs and a snapshot of her husband from a hike. “Hope you all are doing something you love too? #Nature #WithMyFavoritePerson.”