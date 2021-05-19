He’s Had Legal Troubles in the Past

In December 2019, Sean and Rod were allegedly involved in an altercation in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Eve and faced misdemeanor battery charges. The New York Post’s Page Six reported the following month that the duo reached a plea deal in the case and would not be going to court. Sean previously got into legal trouble when he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old at a Malibu restaurant in 2001. He reportedly was sentenced to 90 days in jail, anger management courses and rehab for drugs and alcohol use. Six years later, he wound up in court after he threw bricks at a couple following a dismissed fighting case at a nightclub in Hollywood in 2006.