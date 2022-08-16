Bridget Marquardt Sick Holly Madison Has Nightmares Revisiting Playboy

Bridget Details Her 1st Time With Hef

While Madison previously opened up about her sex life with Hefner, Marquardt shared her perspective on “Juicy Scoop,” alleging that she was pressured by one of the other girls to sleep with Hefner after her first official night out with the group.

“I was still just gonna watch and then and then she was like, ‘Aren’t you gonna go?’ It’s like, ‘You need to go.’ And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she’s like, ’Well, then probably won’t be invited back.’ So then I was like, ‘OK,’” she recalled. “And I’d seen what everybody else was doing, so I knew that this was, like, a 10 second thing. I mean, definitely no more than a minute.”

Madison added that “everybody’s just trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Marquardt then said, “After that first night, like, when I tried not to do it, after that, I wanted to be first because there was no way I wanted [to go] after other people. … If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And that I felt like that was the cleanest way.”