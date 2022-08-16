Holly Blames Producer for Downfall of Kendra Relationship

Madison has alleged that when she and Wilkinson were doing their respective spinoffs, their mutual producer wanted them at odds for press.

“When we were leaving, I loved Kendra. We had had, like, kind of our sibling rivalry while we were there. But I felt like after she was with [now ex-husband] Hank [Baskett], she just seemed, like, so much more mature and so happy and I feel like we were all three just so happy for each other and the direction our lives were going,” she said. “Things got weird with me and Kendra and I felt like [the producer] was encouraging that, like, he wanted us fighting, he wanted drama. He wanted me to come on her show and, like, brag about how much money I was making in Vegas, so she’d get a little poke in the ass to do take more jobs to make her show more interesting.”