Bridget Marquardt Sick Holly Madison Has Nightmares Revisiting Playboy

Holly on Hef’s Kids, Ex-Wife

When asked about her relationship with Hefner’s two kids with Kimberly Conrad, sons Cooper and Marston, Madison responded, “I wouldn’t say we had any relationship with them. They were probably, like, 10 or 11. … And he used to have family night on Tuesdays where, like, the kids and Kimberly would come over and they’d watch a movie. And we just, like, steered clear.”

Madison added that “it’s pretty safe to say we wouldn’t get along,” explaining, “She led this whole thing. After the A&E documentary came out. She got all these people together to sign a petition to say that, like, ‘He’s a great guy,’ so I don’t think we’d get along. But we I only talked to her, like, once the whole time I lived there. It was very early on after I moved in. I was working out in the gym, and she was down [at] the gym. And she just said, ‘Hi, I’m Kimberly.’ And that was it.”