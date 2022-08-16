Holly Responds to Karissa and Kristina Shannon’s Abortion Story

Twins Karissa and Kristina, who appeared on season 6 of Girls Next Door, were candid on Secrets of Playboy, with Karissa claiming that she had an abortion after learning she was pregnant with Hefner’s baby. Madison was shocked by the story as she struggled to get pregnant with Hefner, with IVF failing in the early stages.

“I’m never gonna say I don’t believe anybody’s story because I wasn’t there and anything can happen, but it’s surprising,” she said.