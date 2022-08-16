What They Got Paid for ‘Girls Next Door’

“They didn’t pay us for the first season. … When they ordered more episodes, they finally paid us,” Madison alleged, with Marquardt adding it was “very little” money at the beginning.

The Holly’s World alum continued, “I just wanted what was fair, like, a couple thousand bucks an episode or something. Just the fact that they didn’t want to pay us anything and just expected us to do as the ‘main characters’ of the show. [We] just [signed] a release, no contracts.”