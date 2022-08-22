Bridget’s 1st Night With Hef

“It was just so much fun — the limo is packed with, like, goodies — cookies, and candy and chips and the champagne and vodka and everything’s on ice. And we’re pouring champagne for everybody and toasting,” Marquardt began about her first night out with the group. “And then [Hef] did ask if I wanted Quaaludes in the limo. And I was like, ‘No.’ And then later, the recruiter — actually, I don’t even know if it was just the recruiter, it could have been a couple of girls — told me, ‘Don’t tell him no, just take it. And you don’t have to actually take it, but just take it or also quit giving them to us.’”

While she enjoyed the evening, Marquardt said she was “super nervous” and “trying to think of an escape plan” to avoid going into the mansion after the club.

“And then the recruiter says, ‘Are you coming upstairs with us?’ And I said, ‘Well, I really don’t want to.’ … She said, ‘Well, I can tell you that if you don’t come up tonight, you probably won’t be invited back,’” Marquardt claimed, noting she felt “self-conscious” to get into the bath that Madison previously described. “There’s two giant TV screens in there that were playing porn — that’s the only light I have. And I’m literally following this little path through the room …”

Madison interjected, “That’s carved out through all the junk. … Imagine thinking you’re this big player and you’re bringing all these girls home and your room looks like s—t.”

Marquardt continued to recall the recruiter playing music and ordering food for a “slumber party style” kind of evening — until “things started” with Hefner.

“I was hoping that I could just observe and not participate,” she said. “And then the recruiter came up to me and said, ‘You’re gonna go, right?’ And because, like, each girl was just kind of having sex for like, I mean, a minute.”

Madison agreed, “None of the females were into it, like, sorry to burst the bubble. But none of us were into it. We thought of it as a chore that we had to do, or else we’ll get kicked out of the house. And everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible.”