Holly’s 1st Night With Hef

Madison recalled turning down the Quaaludes offered to her at the club during her first official night out with Hefner but admitted that she was “really wasted.” When she got back to the mansion, she put her feet into the bathtub, thinking the other girls were supposed to join.

“There’s just, like, one other person because I think at this point, everybody else [who] was living there was just so over the routine, and just wanted to get in and done with as soon as possible and nobody wanted to waste their time with a f—king bath,” Madison said. “So I go over to the bed, the other new girl is already laying there. There’s, like, vibrators laid out for everybody. I’d never used a vibrator in my life. So I’m laying there, like, waiting for everybody else. And I don’t even remember everybody else walking in. I just remember laying down and then all of a sudden everybody else is there. And the first thing that happens is the recruiter says, ‘Daddy’ — I’m gagging as I’m saying this — but everybody used to call him daddy in the bedroom, which is so gross. So she’d be like, ‘Daddy, do you want to get the new girl?’ And I s—t you not, next thing I know he’s on top of me.”

She continued: “Later on [in the relationship], like, things would get so routine. Like, he wouldn’t move. He’d be like a bump on the log. … But also, like, I wasn’t getting up [the first time], so I guess if he thought I was the first one he was going to have sex with he had to get up because I was so f—king wasted.”