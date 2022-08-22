The Recruiter

Without naming names, Madison and Marquardt explained that one of Hefner’s girlfriends when they initially started hanging out with him “felt like she won favor with Hef by bringing more girls into the group.”

Madison explained: “I felt like this girl was being so nice to me and so welcoming. But really, I was just, like, another piece of meat for her to throw under him, so she looks better, and she wins points.”

She also alleged that the recruiter told the other women to lie about having sex with Hefner when asked by the media.