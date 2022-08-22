Cancel OK

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Watch ‘Girls Next Door’ to ‘Girls Next Level’ Podcast: Revelations

By
Holly Madison Recalls Being Gaslit by Hugh Hefner in Secrets of Playboy Sneak Peek 3
Hugh Hefner  Broadimage/Shutterstock
The Recruiter

Without naming names, Madison and Marquardt explained that one of Hefner’s girlfriends when they initially started hanging out with him “felt like she won favor with Hef by bringing more girls into the group.”

Madison explained: “I felt like this girl was being so nice to me and so welcoming. But really, I was just, like, another piece of meat for her to throw under him, so she looks better, and she wins points.”

She also alleged that the recruiter told the other women to lie about having sex with Hefner when asked by the media.

