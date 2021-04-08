2015

In Madison’s Down the Rabbit Hole, she fired back, calling Wilkinson “the fakest person [she’d] ever met.”

“Kendra had apparently given an interview to a tabloid explaining that she wasn’t friends with either of us as if she were somehow better than everyone else,” Madison wrote in 2015. “Of course, I wasn’t going to stoop to her level and address this only on social media, so I decided to text her how I truly felt: that she was a coward and that she tried to act like the ‘real’ girl on TV, but she’s the fakest person I’ve ever met — and that if she had a problem with me, she should have confronted me like an adult instead of just going silent.”

She concluded: ”After that, I deleted her number from my phone. Kendra and I haven’t spoken since, and I have to say, I don’t miss her.”

In an interview with Us Weekly at the time, Wilkinson slammed the book, telling Us, “It’s a shame that someone can’t be appreciative of what something like that has given them.”