2016

As Madison geared up to release her second book, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention, Wilkinson took to Twitter.

“Now Holly is on cover of People mag sayin she lived in fear at the mansion,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets in May 2016. “She wasn’t in fear with that d–k in her ass for a paycheck. That bitch is in fear now knowing so many of us saw her doing some nasty s–t. She’s embarrassed and in shame. She was the clean up girl … Hollys job was to get Hef hard again and clean him up with her mouth.”

Wilkinson later apologized: “I know my recent posts were a little over the top and I apologize for that. Sticking up for me n my beliefs is hard for me at times. Sorry.”

Madison, meanwhile, fired back in a statement to Us: “I’ve written a book, The Vegas Diaries, that’s about letting go and moving on. About resolving the past so you can live a future. I’ve dealt with my demons and I’ve come out ahead. I can hold my head high and work hard to be the classy and kind person I aspire to be. I want no part of a one-sided argument or feud where one woman lives to demoralize and degrade another woman. For those with unresolved issues, therapy works. You should try it.”