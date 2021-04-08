‘Cutthroat’ Environment

Madison told Cooper that the women in the mansion would tell Hefner’s secretaries if they thought the other girlfriends were pocketing their weekly $1,000 “allowance” and not spending the money on their appearance.

“It was horrendous the first three or four years I lived there. Before it was just me, Bridget and Kendra, it was me and six other women and it would rotate every couple years,” she said. “It was really cutthroat, nobody got along, everybody tried to snitch on the other or tell Hef a lie about the other to get someone kicked out.”