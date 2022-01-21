The First Date

During a December 2021 appearance on the “Power: Hugh Hefner” podcast, Madison detailed the first time she had a sexual encounter with Hef. “I thought it would be more of a first date, even though, obviously, it’s not a very traditional first date,” she recalled. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex that night. I was not expecting to be the first one to go [with him] that night, but I was wasted. He was literally pushed on top of me. After it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would.”

Madison explained that she was upset by the fact that other people in the mansion knew what happened between her and Hefner. “It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone. That happened. Everybody knows it happened,” she explained. “I hadn’t heard a lot of talk about what went on upstairs. All of a sudden, it felt like everybody was going to know about me, and I was horrified by it.”