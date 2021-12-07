Top 5

Holly Madison Compares the Playboy Mansion to a Cult and More Bombshell Claims About Her Time With Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner ‘Screaming’ at Her After She Cut Her Hair: ‘He Said It Made Me Look Old, Hard and Cheap’
The Hair Cut

In a sneak peek for A&E’s Secrets of Playboy documentary event, Madison claimed that Hefner flipped out on her over a haircut.

“I got to a point, not too far into my time there — I think it was, like, six months in — where I kind of broke under that pressure being made to feel I had to look like everyone else. My hair was really long naturally, and I was just like, ‘I’m gonna go chop my hair off so I can, at least, look a little different,'” she claimed. “I came back with short hair, and he flipped out on me. He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap.”

