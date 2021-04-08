The Rules of the Mansion

Madison told Cooper that living in the mansion felt like a “life sentence” with “cultish” rules.

“It’s a very cult-like atmosphere anyway and you’re manipulated to feel that way, but on top of it, my own shame kept me there too. I just couldn’t really imagine a life outside of there,” she said.

Madison also detailed the rules of the mansion, including a 9 p.m. curfew and having group sex with Hefner twice a week.

“Imagine having sex with somebody in a room full of women who all hate you and you know they’re all talking s—t about you. Like, how horrible?” she told Cooper. “It was gross.”

Madison shared more NSFW details, alleging that Hefner wouldn’t “pleasure” the women, explaining that if they had their underwear on in the bedroom it was a signal they were on their period or didn’t want to have sex and claiming that Hefner “would get mad if somebody wasn’t shaved.”