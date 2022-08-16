Very ‘Cult-Like’

“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy,” the Holly’s World alum said in the Secrets of Playboy docuseries, which premiered in January 2022. “You started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media — he’s just a nice man.’ Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o’clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday.”