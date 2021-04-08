You Have to Sleep With Hef Before You Move In

While Wilkinson previously claimed that she didn’t have sex with Hefner before she moved into the mansion, Madison alleged on “Call Her Daddy” that she was lying.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison told Cooper. ”I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

Wilkinson, for her part, fired back via Instagram in April 2021, replying, “Dude… it’s 2021 😂. Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”