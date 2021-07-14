Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Andrew Kreisberg

Supergirl and The Flash co-showrunner and Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow executive producer, Andrew Kreisberg, was accused of sexual harassment by 19 different men and women in a story detailed by Variety. Warner Brothers suspended production on the various television shows in November 2017. Kreisberg denied the allegations to Variety, and Arrow’s Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz took to social media to offer support to sexual harassment victims after the allegations.