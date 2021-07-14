Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Andy Dick

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian allegedly groped people’s genitals, kissed and licked people’s cheeks and made sexual proposals to at least four members of his upcoming film Raising Buchanan’s production team. “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals,” Dick told THR. “Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done. The comedian has also since been accused of groping a woman in Los Angeles back in April. The alleged victim claims Dick squeezed her buttocks and made inappropriate comments as she walked by him. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on July 2, 2018, Dick is facing misdemeanor sexual and simple battery charges.