Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Asia Argento

Musician Jimmy Bennett told The New York Times in August that Argento, who played Bennett’s mom in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, sexually assaulted him in a hotel room in Marina del Rey, California, in 2013. The publication also obtained court documents sent between laywers for Argento and Bennett that claimed she had arranged to pay the child actor $380,000. Argento, considered to be a leader in the #MeToo movement after speaking out against her own alleged rapist, Harvey Weinstein, in October 2017, denied the allegations to New York magazine in August. “I am deeply shocked and hurt having read the news that is absolutely false,” she said at the time. “I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

She later accused him of sexually assaulting her on the night in question, a claim his lawyer, Gordon K. Sattro, denied exclusively to Us Weekly in September 2017. “If I were to sum up the letter from Asia and her attorney in a single word it would be ‘hypocritical,’ with a close second being ‘non-sensical,” he told Us. “We read this statement as a self-serving and slanderous one which is offensive, not only to my client, but in all likelihood to victims both silent and outspoken, everywhere. It would seem that Asia is implying that her truth is the actual truth because of her perceived position in this all too important movement and a delusional view of her own importance to it.”