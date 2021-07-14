Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Aziz Ansari

A 23-year-old photographer came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian in a story posted to the website Babe.net in January 2018. Speaking anonymously as “Grace,” she detailed a date with the actor that she described as “the worst night of my life,” alleging that he was sexually coercive when the two went back to his apartment. The Parks and Recreation alum addressed the claims the next day in a statement to Us Weekly. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed OK,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” he said. “It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.” Despite being nominated for his role in Master of None, Ansari skipped the 2018 SAG Awards one week following the allegations.