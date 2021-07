Ben Vereen

Multiple actresses came forward in January 2018 with sexual misconduct claims against the 71-year-old Broadway legend during the 2015 production of Hair at the Venice Theatre in Florida. They detailed the accusations to the New York Daily News which prompted Vereen to respond. “I would like to apologize directly to the female cast members of the musical ‘Hair’ for my inappropriate conduct when I directed the production in 2015,” he wrote on Twitter.