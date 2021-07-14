Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Bill Cosby

Cosby was convicted on three counts of indecent aggravated assault in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The verdict came 10 months after a jury initially failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against him.

Dozens of women, including model Janice Dickinson, previously came forward with allegations against The Cosby Show alum. He has maintained his innocence during both trials.

Following his conviction for sexual assault in 2018, the Cosby Show alum was released from prison in June 2021 and his conviction was overturned. Us confirmed that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reached an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented the comedian from being charged, meaning that Cosby was released from state prison. Cosby served two years of his three to 10-year sentence.