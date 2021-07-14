Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Brett Ratner

Olivia Munn and five other women spoke to the Los Angeles Times in a piece published on November 1, 2017, to accuse the director of sexual harassment or misconduct. Ratner’s attorney, Marty Singer, has denied all allegations against his client. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a 10-page letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”